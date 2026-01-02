AKOTHEE responds to criticism over her dressing in front of her sons - See the PHOTOs that caused a buzz







Friday, January 2, 2026 - Controversial musician and entrepreneur Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has addressed social media criticism over her choice of attire in front of her sons.

The singer, who is known for her bold fashion statements, faced backlash online after photos of her dressing provocatively surfaced.

In response, Akothee took to her Facebook page to make it clear that public opinion does not sway her.

“2026, don’t try to advise me if the same advice can’t save your life,” she wrote, emphasizing her belief in personal freedom and self-expression.





