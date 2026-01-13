“KARMA?” KIKUYU woman shares mocking messages from ex-husband’s side chick, Reveals she has since died







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has shared screenshots of insulting and mocking messages she claims were sent to her by her ex-husband’s side chick after her marriage crumbled.

In a series of posts, the woman revisited the painful chapter of her life, recalling how the side chick would send her demeaning messages intended to humiliate and provoke her amid the affair.

She further alleged that the woman frequently sent her photos posing with her ex-husband while mocking her, actions she says caused her deep emotional distress as her marriage fell apart.

According to the woman, the harassment took a heavy toll on her mental well-being at the time.

She later revealed that the woman involved in the affair has since passed away.

Check out her posts.

