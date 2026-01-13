This shameless Kenyan LADY was advertising her ‘KASUSU’ under an IshowSpeed video and got a ruthless tackle (LOOK)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - American streamer, Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, has continued to dominate conversations in Kenya following his electrifying visit to Nairobi as part of his Africa tour.

His arrival drew massive crowds, with fans trailing him across the city during his livestreams.

Yet, not everyone is impressed.

A section of netizens - particularly millennials and the older generation - confessed that they had never heard of him before.

One Kenyan lady even commented on his livestream: “I still don’t understand what this guy does. Why is he famous?”

The thread quickly took a hilarious turn when another bold user advertised her “kasusu” services in the comments, prompting a stunned fan to urge her to wait until Speed leaves.

The exchange has since gone viral, showcasing the humor, audacity and mixed reactions Kenyans have towards global internet celebrities.





