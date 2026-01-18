KALONZO calls on ODM to stay true to RAILA ODINGA's legacy, warns against coalition deal with RUTO's UDA - ‘RAILA stood for justice, fairness, dignity’







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has cautioned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) against pursuing a pre‑election coalition agreement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking at an event, the former Vice President argued that ODM and UDA do not share a common vision.

He reminded ODM supporters that President Ruto had previously disparaged the late Raila Odinga, describing him as a “witchdoctor” and vowing to escort him back to Bondo.

“William Ruto once called my late brother Raila a witchdoctor, that man of riddles, and even said they would escort him all the way back to Bondo.”

“Yet today, some want us to believe that William Ruto and ODM share a common vision. Every Kenyan knows what Raila stood for: justice, fairness, the dignity of paychecks, and a democracy that protects the people, not power that preys on them,” Kalonzo stated.

He urged ODM to align with the united opposition if it truly subscribes to Raila’s ideals.

“If indeed they believe in the vision of Raila Odinga, then the first point of go should be the united opposition.”

“We are ready to sit with Oburu, Sifuna, and everybody else,” he added.

Kalonzo further insisted that ODM should openly declare it no longer subscribes to Raila’s vision if it chooses to partner with UDA.

“If they decide to join Ruto, then they should be honest enough to admit that they no longer share the vision and purpose of their fallen leader,” he said.

His remarks come days after UDA confirmed that President Ruto has been mandated to lead structured negotiations with ODM ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

ODM’s Central Committee has already tasked Party Leader Oburu Oginga with initiating talks, beginning with UDA, alongside internal consultations with members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST