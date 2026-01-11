KALONZO calls for the exit of IEBC CEO, HUSSEIN MARJAN, reveals how he is already plotting to tamper with 2027 elections







Sunday, January 11, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has intensified calls for the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer, Hussein Marjan, claiming that his continued stay in office threatens the credibility of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking at a political gathering, Kalonzo alleged that Marjan is already plotting to tamper with the upcoming polls.

“We are saying that Marjan cannot oversee the next election as CEO, because by next year, he will only have one year left.”

“The best thing is for this commission to give him whatever amount and let him leave, since he is the problem.”

“We cannot have free and fair elections with Marjan at the IEBC,” he said.

Kalonzo further revealed that Marjan hurriedly renewed the contract of Smartmatic, the company that supplied KIEMS kits during the 2022 General Elections.

He argued that the move raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability, insisting that such decisions should be subjected to wider consultation to safeguard public trust in the electoral process.

“When there was no commission in place, he moved very fast and renewed Smartmatic’s contract.”

“When the new commissioners came in, they found that he had already renewed those contracts. It was an illegal act because he was not supposed to do it,” said Kalonzo.

His remarks come months after President William Ruto reconstituted the electoral body.

In a gazette notice dated Thursday, July 10th, Ruto appointed Erastus Edung Ethekon as IEBC chairperson for a six‑year term.

The president also named Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Arafhat Abdallah as commissioners.

