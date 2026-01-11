High Court clarifies financial responsibility of both parents for children after divorce in landmark ruling - “The law does not intend to turn one parent into an ATM”







Sunday, January 11, 2026 - When couples separate, one of the most contentious issues is child maintenance - who pays for what, and how much.

For years, many Kenyan fathers have complained about being expected to shoulder nearly all expenses, even when both parents have stable incomes.

In a landmark ruling, the High Court in Nairobi has now clarified that parental responsibility must be shared.

The decision, delivered by Justice Helene Namisi on December 5th, 2025, in JNM v LGM (Appeal E107 of 2024), reset the rules on fairness in child support.

The case involved a couple earning nearly identical salaries.

After separation, the mother relocated with their two children from Kilimani to Ongata Rongai.

A lower court had ordered the father to cover nearly all child-related costs, including school fees, transport and clothing.

Arguing that he was being punished financially for decisions he did not make, the father appealed.

Justice Namisi agreed, ruling that shared parenting requires both parties to contribute fairly based on their means.

“The law does not intend to turn one parent into an ATM,” the judge stated.

“Where both parents have the means, contribution must be fair, realistic, and focused on the child, not on punishing one parent.” she stated.

The court also noted that the mother’s decision to move far from the children’s original school created extra transport costs, which should not automatically fall on the father.

Under the new arrangement, the father will continue paying school fees and related costs, while the mother will cover daily transport and clothing.

Both parents must maintain medical insurance and share school holidays equally.

Importantly, the court rejected the mother’s cross-appeal for full custody, affirming joint legal custody and equal parental rights under Kenya’s Constitution.

This ruling is a milestone for family law and gender fairness, ensuring child welfare remains central while keeping both parents accountable after divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST