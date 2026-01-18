JAMES OPANDE arrested and locked up at Airport Police Station after leaking MARION NAIPEI’s embarrassing club video







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - US-based medic, James Opande, has been arrested and is currently being held at Airport Police Station following the circulation of an embarrassing club video involving a woman identified as Marion.

Opande was taken into custody after recording Marion while she was heavily intoxicated and later leaking the footage without her consent.

A leaked WhatsApp conversation between Opande and a friend shows him admitting that he had been locked up at the police station.





Sources indicate that he is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Opande has faced intense public backlash since the video surfaced online, with many Kenyans, particularly women, calling for his arrest and prosecution over violation of privacy and exploitation.

Marion has since come forward to share her side of the story, claiming that Opande spiked her drink during their meeting at a city club, leaving her disoriented and unable to fully comprehend what was happening at the time the video was recorded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST