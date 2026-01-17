DIANA MARUA over the moon as son MORGAN joins the prestigious Lenana School - “I’m So, So Proud” (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Kenyan digital content creator and socialite, Diana Marua, could not hold back her emotions as her son, Morgan Bahati, officially reported to Lenana School after excelling in his KJSEA exams.

In a video shared online on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, Diana is seen making meticulous preparations from shopping for essentials to ensuring everything was ready for the big day.

Morgan, visibly excited, boarded Diana’s signature pink Brabus with his parents by his side, ready to begin life at the prestigious national school.

Upon arrival, Diana reflected on the milestone with heartfelt words: “So we are here finally at Lenana School, and you would think that I am the one who is coming to school.”

She congratulated Morgan for his achievement, noting that his hard work at ACK Wote Boarding School had paid off.

“But, haha, he was in ACK Wote for his primary, and his performance is what has brought him to this prestigious school, and I am so, so proud, and you look sharp, my boy,” she said

This moment comes just days after Diana celebrated Morgan’s stellar performance in the KJSEA exams, where he scored 68 out of 72 points.

In a TikTok video shared on December 23rd, 2025, she presented him with his results at home, capturing his disbelief and joy as he exclaimed:

“Wait, wait, wait… I have exceeded expectations!” His siblings cheered before embracing him in a warm group hug.

To mark the achievement, Diana gifted Morgan a brand‑new iPhone 17 Pro Max, both a reward for his academic success and an early birthday present as he turned 16.

Sharing the moment online, she wrote: “HELP ME CONGRATULATE MY SON, MORGAN 🥳. He wanted a phone, and he deserves the best!”

MORGAN BAHATI joins the prestigious Lenana School pic.twitter.com/ixjaYCyy8M — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 18, 2026