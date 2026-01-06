It Was Staged-Managed! Prophet OWUOR lied about being gifted a luxury jet by the Government of Brazil - Former church insider speaks out







Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - In a shocking revelation, Nelson Amenya, a former insider of Prophet David Owuor’s church, has claimed that the controversial preacher staged a story about receiving a luxurious jet from the Government of Brazil.

Amenya shared the revelation on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Owuor of fabricating the extravagant tale to boost his public image.

According to Amenya, the narrative about the Government-endorsed gift was carefully orchestrated to portray Owuor as a figure of immense international influence.

“They hired a private jet in Brazil then lied to the whole world that the government of Brazil had gifted Owuor the jet. The whole lie was engineered by one guy who works at African Development Bank. Initially they just downloaded photos of jets off the internet and shared them and said the jet is ex-military lol!” he tweeted, insisting that the alleged luxury jet never existed and that the preacher knowingly misled his followers.

Prophet David Owuor, who has been a key figure in Kenya’s religious circles for years, has repeatedly attracted criticism for his flashy lifestyle.

This latest allegation adds to a series of controversies surrounding him, with many questioning the authenticity of his purported miracles and international connections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST