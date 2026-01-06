I Am the One Who Edited the Video! - Former church insider claims Prophet DAVID OWUOR lied that UHURU sent a chopper to pick him up in Nakuru







Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - Former Repentance and Holiness church insider, Nelson Amenya, has come forward with fresh allegations against controversial preacher Prophet David Owuor, claiming that a widely circulated video suggesting ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a helicopter to pick up the preacher was staged.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Amenya said he personally edited the now-famous clip in which Owuor is heard telling his followers, “You guys are going by road,” implying that he had been flown out on presidential instructions.

According to Amenya, Owuor contacted him through his Personal Assistant, identified as Gitonga, while already onboard the aircraft.

He alleges that he was instructed to collect the footage at Riverside Drive and package it in a way that would convince followers the Head of State had dispatched the helicopter from Nakuru.

“So this famous video ‘you guys are going by road’ - I’m the one who edited it,” Amenya wrote. “He called me through his PA Gitonga while in the chopper and told me to go to Riverside Drive to pick the footage because the country needed to know the president (Uhuru) had sent a chopper to pick him up from Nakuru.”

Amenya further alleged that the man seen in the video standing in a blue suit and spectacles, identified as Thiong’o, was presented as Owuor’s supposed link to the President.

However, he claims it later emerged that Thiong’o was the one who had privately hired the helicopter, and that the narrative linking the flight to Uhuru Kenyatta was “all hubris.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST