Kenyan father gifts son brand new car after scoring A Plain in KCSE (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - A Kenyan father has sparked online buzz after gifting his son a brand new Toyota C-HR following his outstanding performance in the recently released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

According to reports, the young man scored an A plain, a remarkable achievement that made his parents immensely proud.

Photos shared online show the parents joyfully handing over the car keys to their son, a moment that has drawn admiration from many Kenyans.

