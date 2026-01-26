Irate crowd confronts plain-clothes cops in Probox accused of harassing and extorting youths along Kangundo Road (VIDEO)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Drama unfolded along Kangundo Road after an angry crowd confronted plain-clothed police officers accused of harassing youths and extorting money from them.

The officers, who reportedly move around in a heavily tinted Probox, are alleged to routinely target boda boda riders and other young people trying to earn an honest living.

In a video circulating online, boda boda riders and members of the public are seen surrounding the vehicle, openly confronting the officers as tensions escalated.

At one point, one of the officers is said to have fired three shots into the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

However, the move failed to intimidate the enraged onlookers, who stood their ground.

Watch the video.

Members of the public confront plainclothed cops riding in a probox over claims that they have been harassing and extorting from youths along Kangundo Road pic.twitter.com/hmTUvCNZBV — HOTSOURCE.. (@MotoMushene) January 25, 2026

@gauchomngadu mambaru wa saika na Kayole junction kazi yao ni kushika bikers for no good reason But walikipata jana ♬ original sound - mngadu

The Kenyan DAILY POST