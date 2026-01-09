If You’re Fired Today, Can You Survive? Former Citizen TV presenter WILLIS RABURU’s message shakes Corporate Kenya







Titles, Positions, and the Illusion of Power

Many people in corporate and public offices confuse the power of the institution with their own personal brand. When I used to be introduced as “Willis Raburu, Citizen TV,” the dominant brand was not Willis Raburu.

It was Citizen TV. The platform amplified the individual, not the other way around. My boss, Wachira Waruru, or "coach," as we call him, always told me one thing that has stuck with me over the years and that I tell upcoming journalists and media personalities. He said, "Never take for granted the platform you have and the opportunity to come on TV daily in front of millions and say your name!" This distinction matters.

Too many office holders, executives, and senior managers mistake access for authority, perks for permanence, and proximity to power for personal relevance. They don't realize that once the name of the organization is taken off your title, you cease to exist. Very few people build a name beyond the brand . Dr. James Mwangi, Bob Collymore , Michael Joseph, Jeff Koinange are a few notable names that have built their names into brands. This is important because we have our work and our purpose.

So here is the uncomfortable but necessary question:

If the organization fired you today, would you still be able to afford your life?

The respect? The influence? The seat at the table?

If the answer is no, then the brand you’ve been living off is not yours.

The real work: building a name beyond the institution. So that when we say we take the institution's name away, you're still standing for something.

Strategic communication at a personal level requires the same discipline as institutional communication: What do you stand for outside your job title?

What value do you carry that is transferable? What reputation follows you when the letterhead disappears? Are people loyal to you or to the office you temporarily occupy?

History is clear on this: Institutions outlive individuals. Titles expire. Offices rotate. Only personal credibility, skill, ethics, and independent relevance endure. So don't think that you are using your space and title to make someone's life miserable; you are replaceable. Just work so that after you get the axe, or move on. Your name still stands for something.