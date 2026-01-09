If You’re Fired Today, Can You Survive? Former Citizen TV presenter WILLIS RABURU’s message shakes Corporate Kenya

Titles, Positions, and the Illusion of Power
Many people in corporate and public offices confuse the
power of the institution with their own personal brand. When I used to be
introduced as “Willis Raburu, Citizen TV,” the dominant brand was not Willis
Raburu.
It was Citizen TV. The platform amplified the individual,
not the other way around. My boss, Wachira Waruru, or "coach," as we
call him, always told me one thing that has stuck with me over the years and
that I tell upcoming journalists and media personalities. He said, "Never
take for granted the platform you have and the opportunity to come on TV daily
in front of millions and say your name!" This distinction matters.
Too many office holders, executives, and senior managers
mistake access for authority, perks for permanence, and proximity to power for
personal relevance. They don't realize that once the name of the organization
is taken off your title, you cease to exist. Very few people build a name
beyond the brand . Dr. James Mwangi, Bob Collymore , Michael Joseph, Jeff
Koinange are a few notable names that have built their names into brands. This
is important because we have our work and our purpose.
So here is the uncomfortable but necessary question:
If the organization fired you today, would you still be able
to afford your life?
The respect? The influence? The seat at the table?
If the answer is no, then the brand you’ve been living off
is not yours.
The real work: building a name beyond the institution. So
that when we say we take the institution's name away, you're still standing for
something.
Strategic communication at a personal level requires the
same discipline as institutional communication: What do you stand for outside
your job title?
What value do you carry that is transferable? What
reputation follows you when the letterhead disappears? Are people loyal to you
or to the office you temporarily occupy?
History is clear on this: Institutions outlive individuals.
Titles expire. Offices rotate. Only personal credibility, skill, ethics, and
independent relevance endure. So don't think that you are using your space and
title to make someone's life miserable; you are replaceable. Just work so that
after you get the axe, or move on. Your name still stands for something.
