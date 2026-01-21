“I was with BABA from the time he fell ill until his final moments on earth” – OKETCH SALAH breaks silence on his relationship with RAILA amid backlash







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Oketch Salah has come out strongly to defend himself against mounting criticism and speculation over his closeness to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Oketch, who claims to be Raila’s adopted son, insists that he was present throughout the former Prime Minister’s illness until his final moments.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 20th, Salah said his account was not meant to seek sympathy or political mileage but to set the record straight.

"I am the one being accused, so I will respond directly and calmly. I was with Baba Raila Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth.”

“That is a fact. I do not say this for sympathy, relevance or political mileage; I say it because it is the truth," he said.

He described the emotional toll of witnessing Raila’s suffering, recalling moments when only minimal support was available.

"I was with Baba throughout his pain. I know what it felt like. There were moments I genuinely thought I was losing him. Moments when it was only me and one security guard present, holding Baba, trying to steady him, trying to help him through the pain.”

“This is not a story. This is lived experience," he added.

Salah further revealed that he and Raila held extensive private conversations during that period, though he emphasized that his silence on the details was out of respect for Raila and his family.

"During that period, Baba and I had extensive conversations; personal, political and strategic, many of which he chose to have with me privately.”

“Out of respect for him and his family, I will not disclose those discussions.”

“Silence should never be mistaken for fear or falsehood," he continued.

He dismissed allegations of disrespect towards Raila’s family, denying any attempt to replace or undermine Mama Ida Odinga and their children.

"I have never claimed to replace Baba’s family nor have I ever disrespected Mama Ida or his children. Any suggestion that I insulted, sidelined or spoke ill of them is false and malicious. I reject it completely," he further said.

Salah declared that he was unafraid of scrutiny and open to questioning on credible platforms, warning against attempts to cast him as a scapegoat in internal political struggles.

“What I will not accept is being turned into a convenient villain so others can fight internal battles or rewrite lived history.”

“I did not force myself into anyone’s life. I was present because Baba allowed me to be present - consistently and knowingly," he noted.

His remarks come weeks after Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, rejected Salah’s earlier claims that Raila privately warned him about Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna being a mole within ODM.

Ruth insisted that Raila was open and direct in his communication, stressing that no one should claim to have held exclusive private conversations with him.

The exchange underscores the ongoing tensions within ODM as figures close to Raila continue to contest narratives about his final days.

