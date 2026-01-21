A Kenyan woman, who is stranded in Cambodia, issues a desperate appeal for Government help - “The situation is getting worse”







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - A Kenyan woman who is stranded in Cambodia has made a desperate plea to the Government, warning that she and more than 100 other Kenyans are being held in unsafe conditions and face a serious risk of human trafficking.

In a distress message seen on Wednesday, Nancy Akinyi, a resident of Kibra in Nairobi, said the situation was deteriorating rapidly, with restricted movement, intimidation and growing threats to their safety.

“We are more than 100 Kenyans being held under threatening conditions, and there is a serious risk that we may be sold into human trafficking.”

"We are not free to leave; we are intimidated, and our lives are in danger. The situation is very urgent and getting worse,” Akinyi said.

She revealed that she traveled to Cambodia in May 2025 on a visit visa after being recruited by an agency that promised employment opportunities in cosmetology.

However, she said the reality upon arrival was drastically different, alleging that some members of the group had been threatened, punished or physically assaulted.

In her appeal, Akinyi urged the Kenyan Government to intervene urgently to secure their safety and facilitate their return home.

“We urgently request immediate intervention, protection, rescue, and assistance to return safely to Kenya. We are ready to share our location and all details securely,” she said.

Attempts to seek help from Cambodian immigration authorities were unsuccessful.

“We don’t have a Kenyan embassy here, and the migration office told me to buy a ticket and leave, even though they knew I was being detained and beaten,” she added.

The revelations have renewed concerns over human trafficking syndicates targeting Kenyan job seekers abroad, particularly women lured with promises of employment.

