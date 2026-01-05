I was a chronic womanizer and will never allow my daughter to marry a womanizer - Man declare in viral Facebook post (LOOK)







Monday, January 05, 2025 - A man has caused a buzz on social media after revealing that he was a chronic womanizer before and during his marriage.

The man identified as Emmanuel Nelson, made the revelation while reacting to a Facebook post about women who go ahead to marry their boyfriends despite knowing that they are chronic cheats and expect the men to change after marriage.

Emmanuel admitted that his past behavior caused deep pain to his wife, describing the experience as unfair to “an innocent lady.”

Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for overcoming both womanizing and drinking, saying he could not explain how he stopped but credited God for the transformation.

“I will never allow my female children to marry a womanizer,” he vowed, adding that his daughters deserve better than the turmoil he once inflicted.

His candid post quickly ignited reactions online.

Many netizens pointed out the irony that men who mistreat their wives often become fiercely protective when it comes to their daughters.

Others noted that those who criticize divorced women are often the first to pull their daughters out of abusive marriages.





The Kenyan DAILY POST