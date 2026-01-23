“I ran for the hills as fast as my red bottoms could carry me” - MWALIMU RACHEL recounts gun scare at a private all white party







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Media personality, Mwalimu Rachel, has shared a chilling experience that forever changed how she approaches social interactions, particularly hugging strangers.

In a video posted on her Facebook page, Rachel narrated how she was invited to a private all‑white party.

The event was filled with glitz, glamour, and extravagance, with guests throwing money in the air.

“There is a party I went to, it was a private all‑white party. Watu wanaanza kumake it rain. Pesa zinarushwa rushwa (People started throwing money around, making it rain money),” she recounted.

While the spectacle dazzled many, she admitted it left her distressed.

“Immediately, my senses went up. Nikajiambia mimi vile nafanya kazi kwa bidii siwezi rusha hata coin ya 20 making it rain,” she said.

The night took a darker turn when one guest approached her.

In the process of exchanging a hug, Rachel felt something hard pressed against her side.

“Kidogo kidogo jamaa mmoja akakuja kunisalimia na katika ile hali ya kuhug… Nikafeel kitu ngumu hapa kwa side nikajua hii ni bunduki na nikaona the butt of it,” she revealed.

Shaken, she fled the party immediately.

“Me? Daughter of Mr. Njeru to stick around after seeing a gun? Haaaaa! NEVER!!! I ran for the hills as fast as my red bottoms could carry me.”

“Even when I wasn’t as spiritual back then, God’s voice was LOUD in my ears. Hata sikula bitings za party. Ladies, learn to LEAVE. You don’t have to stay there,” she advised.

Rachel’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of trusting instincts and prioritizing safety, even in glamorous settings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST