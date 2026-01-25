I dated 5 men in 2025!! Kenyan LADY opens up on her dating experience and the cars the men were driving - “From Prado TXLs to BMWs” (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has ignited online conversation after sharing her dating life in the past year.

Instead of recounting emotions or milestones, she chose to summarize her romantic encounters by the cars the men drove.

Opening her video with a playful disclaimer, she said: “Let me do my dating wrapped 2025 by the cars these guys drive. I know this is going to create a little controversy but anyway…”

Her first date was with a man driving a Prado TXL.

She described him bluntly: “This was a love bomber but turned pretty toxic within a month.”

The second guy she dated was driving a Toyota Corolla manual six speed, a genuine man ready to settle down. She admitted, “We went a couple of dates but ni mimi nilikua na shida.”

Then she met another guy in Juja who drove a BMW X12016.

He joined her weekly solo movie nights, but she noted, “The only problem, he was younger than me and was a bit intellectual.”

An impromptu date at China Square failed to spark chemistry, while another Prado driver briefly caught her interest before things fizzled.

She also recalled a Cavalli encounter: “Huyo ni love bomber, he spoilt us with my male cousin and the day we were supposed to meet he ghosted me. I just deleted his number.”

Concluding her reflections, she joked: “I have a problem with men driving Prados and should focus on men with Germany machines in 2026.”

Her honesty has divided opinion - some applaud her boldness, while others caution that oversharing could scare off future suitors.





Watch the video>>> below

A Kenyan woman named Clara has sparked online conversation after summarizing her 2025 dating life! pic.twitter.com/daGFuZPaGh — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 25, 2026