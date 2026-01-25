PHOTOs! A Kenyan man shows remarkable growth after dropping out of campus to focus on business

Sunday, January 25, 2026 - A Kenyan man has inspired many online after sharing photos documenting his journey of growth and success years after making the bold decision to drop out of campus to pursue business.
In a series of before-and-after photos, the man shows
how far he has come, from his struggling early days to a more stable and
accomplished present, crediting his progress to discipline, consistency, and an
unshakeable belief in his vision.
According to him, the decision to leave university was not
easy and was met with criticism, doubt and disappointment from
family and friends who believed formal education was the only path to success.
However, instead of giving up, he chose to channel his time
and energy into building his business empire.
