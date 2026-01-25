PHOTOs! A Kenyan man shows remarkable growth after dropping out of campus to focus on business







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - A Kenyan man has inspired many online after sharing photos documenting his journey of growth and success years after making the bold decision to drop out of campus to pursue business.

In a series of before-and-after photos, the man shows how far he has come, from his struggling early days to a more stable and accomplished present, crediting his progress to discipline, consistency, and an unshakeable belief in his vision.

According to him, the decision to leave university was not easy and was met with criticism, doubt and disappointment from family and friends who believed formal education was the only path to success.

However, instead of giving up, he chose to channel his time and energy into building his business empire.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST