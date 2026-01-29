Kenyan LADY claims singer OTILE BROWN impregnated and abandoned her, Appeals for help (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has gone public with claims that celebrated singer, Otile Brown, impregnated her and later cut off communication, leaving her to raise their child alone.
In an emotional video circulating on social media, the
visibly distressed woman claimed that she had made several attempts to reach
the singer, including sending multiple messages via WhatsApp, pleading with him
to be involved in the child’s life.
According to her, all her efforts to communicate privately
have allegedly been ignored, prompting her decision to speak out publicly as a
last resort.
“I don’t want to tarnish your name on social media. I just
want you to meet your child,” she said in the video, adding that going public
was not her first choice.
The woman insists that her intention is not to seek
attention but to compel the singer to acknowledge and take responsibility for
the child.
She claims she exhausted all possible channels before
deciding to share her story online>>>
A woman named Mbiama has come out to say she has been trying to reach Kenyan musician Otile Brown, claiming they have a child together, but her efforts have been unsuccessful. pic.twitter.com/zve5fzaQoe— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 29, 2026
