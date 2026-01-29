Kenyan LADY claims singer OTILE BROWN impregnated and abandoned her, Appeals for help (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has gone public with claims that celebrated singer, Otile Brown, impregnated her and later cut off communication, leaving her to raise their child alone.

In an emotional video circulating on social media, the visibly distressed woman claimed that she had made several attempts to reach the singer, including sending multiple messages via WhatsApp, pleading with him to be involved in the child’s life.

According to her, all her efforts to communicate privately have allegedly been ignored, prompting her decision to speak out publicly as a last resort.

“I don’t want to tarnish your name on social media. I just want you to meet your child,” she said in the video, adding that going public was not her first choice.

The woman insists that her intention is not to seek attention but to compel the singer to acknowledge and take responsibility for the child.

She claims she exhausted all possible channels before deciding to share her story online>>>

A woman named Mbiama has come out to say she has been trying to reach Kenyan musician Otile Brown, claiming they have a child together, but her efforts have been unsuccessful. pic.twitter.com/zve5fzaQoe — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST