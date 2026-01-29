SHOCK in Gatundu as a stolen burial cross is returned in a cooking pot (PHOTO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Residents of Gatundu were left in shock after a burial cross that was stolen under the cover of darkness was mysteriously returned, hidden inside a cooking pot.

According to locals, the cross disappeared from a gravesite at night.

The bizarre turn of events came hours later when the missing cross was discovered carefully placed inside a pot and returned to the gravesite.

The unusual manner in which the cross was brought back has raised questions among residents, with some expressing fears of possible witchcraft.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST