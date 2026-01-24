High school boy arrested with knife tucked inside his clothes says he was defending himself from relentless bullying (PHOTO)







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - A high school student has sparked a heated debate on school safety and bullying after he was caught carrying a knife concealed in his school uniform while on his way to school.

According to sources, the boy was stopped and searched after appearing suspicious, leading to the discovery of the weapon tucked inside his clothes.

When questioned, he claimed that he had been carrying the knife for self-defence, citing prolonged bullying by fellow students.

The boy reportedly told those questioning him that he had endured repeated physical attacks and intimidation from his peers.

Despite making several attempts to report the matter to a teacher, he claims no meaningful action was taken to protect him.

