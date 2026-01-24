GUARDIAN ANGEL issues stern warning to online trolls attacking his wife, ESTHER MUSILA - “Kuna wale watazoea jela”







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - Gospel singer Guardian Angel has issued a stern warning to online trolls who have been targeting his wife, Esther Musila.

“Najua hii Matusi itaisha tu siku moja.”

“Kuna wale wataozea Jela, kuna wengine watapoteza vidole, kuna wale watauliwa pia, yani itakua mambo mengi sana but laziima itaisha tu trust me ITAISHA!” Guardian Angel warned, making it clear that the ongoing harassment will no longer be tolerated.

The message followed a fresh wave of online chatter surrounding Musila’s marriage and personal history.

Although Guardian Angel did not mention anyone directly, fans noted that the tone of the caption left no doubt about his stance.

Esther Musila has frequently found herself at the center of social media debates, with their significant age difference often a topic of discussion.

Despite the scrutiny from netizens, the couple has continued to live unapologetically and recently celebrated their 4th marriage anniversary with a bold message to critics.

Taking to social media, Esther shared a heartfelt message, saying: “January 4th, we are celebrating 6 years of being together. We are not stopping!”

