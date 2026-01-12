Heartbroken Kenyan man shares breakup text his girlfriend sent him at 2 AM - “I don’t want to hurt you but…..” (SCREENSHOT)







Monday, January 12, 2026 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has gone viral after sharing a breakup message his girlfriend sent to him at 2AM.

Sharing the screenshot on X, he wrote: “Waking up to a breakup text is not how I expected to start my day.”

In the emotional WhatsApp message, she explained that the decision wasn’t about him not being good enough, but about her need to prioritize herself.

She acknowledged his love and support during her lowest moments, praised him as “an amazing person,” and ended with a painful goodbye.

His reply, sent hours later at 6:41AM, was short and dignified: “All the best.”

The post has sparked mixed reactions online. While some sympathized with the man’s quiet heartbreak, many lauded the girlfriend for clearly communicating her reasons instead of ghosting - a move seen as rare but respectful in modern relationships.

