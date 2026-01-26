GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA was caught red-handed by her ex-husband, JOHN MUTUTHO, cheating on him with a soldier in their matrimonial bed - A longtime friend exposes her (VIDEO)



Monday, January 26, 2026 - A woman claiming to be a long-time friend of Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, has made sensational allegations about the lawmaker’s past marriage, sparking heated debate online.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, the woman alleged that Wa Muchomba’s marriage to former MP and NACADA chairperson, John Mututho, ended following claims of infidelity.

According to her, Mututho, who reportedly married Wa Muchomba as a third wife, later divorced her after catching her with another man in their matrimonial home.

The woman further claimed that Mututho had provided Wa Muchomba with an affluent lifestyle during their marriage, including gifting her a Mercedes-Benz, before the relationship collapsed.

In the live broadcast, the woman also made additional claims linking the MP to alleged witchcraft practices.

Watch>>> the explosive video (for those who understand the Kikuyu language, get a translator).

