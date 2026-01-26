GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA was caught red-handed by her ex-husband, JOHN MUTUTHO, cheating on him with a soldier in their matrimonial bed - A longtime friend exposes her (VIDEO)

Monday, January 26, 2026 - A woman claiming to be a long-time friend of Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, has made sensational allegations about the lawmaker’s past marriage, sparking heated debate online.
Speaking during a TikTok Live session, the woman
alleged that Wa Muchomba’s marriage to former MP and NACADA chairperson, John
Mututho, ended following claims of infidelity.
According to her, Mututho, who reportedly married Wa
Muchomba as a third wife, later divorced her after catching her with another
man in their matrimonial home.
The woman further claimed that Mututho had provided Wa
Muchomba with an affluent lifestyle during their marriage, including gifting
her a Mercedes-Benz, before the relationship collapsed.
In the live broadcast, the woman also made additional claims
linking the MP to alleged witchcraft practices.
Watch>>> the explosive video (for those who understand the
Kikuyu language, get a translator).
Gathoni Wamuchomba’s long term friend turns on her, exposes her dirtiest secrets.— jim Njue (@jimNjue_) January 26, 2026
Apparently, Wamuchomba goes to seek witchcraft in Tanzania where they walk around naked at night for 8 hours.
If you don’t understand the Language, please look for a translator. pic.twitter.com/Y9CybzHanh
