GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA chases away her husband, ROBERT MBUGUA, and settles for a Ben 10 called SHABAN







Monday, January 5, 2026 - Reports circulating online suggest that MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba’s marriage may be facing difficulties, with claims that she has separated from her husband, Robert Mbugua.

The allegations suggest that the legislator is said to have moved on and is reportedly in a new relationship with a Ben 10.

Wamuchomba’s marital woes were spilled to the public after she launched a scathing attack on Dennis Itumbi, calling him a senior bachelor in a tweet.

Sam Terriz, a key official within the ruling UDA party, responded to Wamuchomba’s tweet saying, “Wamuchomba being a bachelor is not a bad thing. Let’s not go in that direction, unless you are ready. Ama tuulize Shaban, who is giving you jaba juice, after you chased your husband?”.

Wa Muchomba, a vocal political figure and women’s rights advocate, has in the past openly discussed social and family issues affecting Kenyan households, but has largely kept her own family life out of the public spotlight.





