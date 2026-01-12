GACHAGUA reveals three contentious issues that the United Opposition might not agree on ahead of 2027 elections







Monday, January 12, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has cautioned that the united opposition coalition could face internal disagreements as it prepares to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking on Monday, the former Deputy President acknowledged that while there is strong consensus on fielding a single presidential candidate, unity may be tested by disputes over timing, the formula for selecting the flagbearer, and the role of individual political parties.

“We may disagree on the timing. We may disagree on the formula.”

“We may disagree on the political parties. We may disagree on the nitty-gritties,” Gachagua stated.

Despite these concerns, he assured that all coalition members remain committed to presenting a unified front.

“The most important fundamental is that everybody is persuaded we shall settle on one candidate,” he said.

Gachagua defended the coalition’s decision not to rush the announcement, citing the 2002 election when Mwai Kibaki was named opposition candidate just two months before the polls.

“We are not in a hurry. Kenyans should not push us. We need time to get the right candidate,” he explained.

He further outlined the coalition’s strategy, urging leaders to mobilize their bases and strengthen their parties before settling on a flagbearer.

“We need every leader to mobilize his backyard.”

“When we have strengthened our parties and supporters, we can remove Ruto from power,” he said.

Gachagua expressed confidence that all members have pledged to support the chosen candidate, even if they are not selected.

His remarks come amid a difference of opinion with Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, over when the opposition should unveil its candidate.

