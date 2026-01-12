Congolese doctors living in Kenya sue health CS DUALE for declining to renew their licences and work permits







Monday, January 12, 2026 - A group of 22 Congolese doctors has moved to court against Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, and the Ministry of Health, accusing them of unlawfully declining to renew their licences and work permits.

The doctors, who say they have practised in Kenya for more than five years, argue that the decision has left them unable to work and provide for their families.

According to court filings, CS Duale issued a directive on January 7th, 2026, halting the issuance of letters of no objection, a requirement for renewing medical practising certificates.

Through a certificate of urgency filed at the Nairobi High Court Judicial Review Division on January 12th, the doctors are seeking orders to quash Duale’s directive and compel the Ministry to allow them to renew their documents.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application, an order of certiorari do issue… quashing the decision of the 1st and 2nd respondents dated January 7th, 2026,” the application reads.

The doctors further want the court to issue an order of mandamus directing the Ministry to facilitate the renewal of their licences and work permits, enabling them to continue serving patients in Kenya.

Represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, they also seek an order prohibiting the Ministry from arbitrarily blocking renewals without prior notice, proper communication, or justifiable reasons.

The High Court is expected to determine whether the Ministry’s directive was lawful and whether the doctors can resume practice pending the full hearing of the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST