GACHAGUA exposes special police squad formed to disrupt his rallies, claims RUTO's allies are controlling the Police Service







Saturday, January 10, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the Government of creating a special squad within the National Police Service (NPS) to disrupt his political activities.

Speaking on Saturday, January 10th, Gachagua claimed that pro‑Government politicians had taken control of the service, sidelining Inspector General Douglas Kanja, and were using rogue officers to intimidate him and his supporters.

“Why have you surrendered the command of the NPS to politicians?”

“Are you not embarrassed that the police service has become the cause of insecurity instead of providing security to citizens?” he posed.

Gachagua alleged that on Friday, January 9th, a group of officers in civilian clothes stormed Kirinyaga County, commandeered two police vehicles, and violently disrupted his rally.

He said the squad, assisted by County askaris, attacked his convoy with tear gas and live ammunition, injuring one of his security personnel and destroying his media team’s equipment.

“They stopped us from proceeding to Kagio town for a public engagement.”

“We retreated, used an alternative route, and still addressed thousands of DCP supporters,” he recounted.

The former DP further claimed that the operation was led by a senior officer linked to a local MP, the same officer he accused of orchestrating attacks on Nyandarua Senator John Methu’s convoy and unleashing violence in Narok during recent by‑elections.

He added that the officer later ordered a roadblock along the Sagana‑Kagio‑Kutus Road to block his rally.

In his statement, Gachagua challenged IG Kanja to explain what he termed as a breakdown of command within the NPS.

He demanded the immediate arrest of the officers involved, insisting that they should face charges of robbery with violence.

