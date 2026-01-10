RUTO explains why education cannot be free in Kenya despite his campaign promise - "We must be honest with ourselves"

Saturday, January 10, 2025 - President William Ruto has reiterated that the Government cannot entirely offset the cost of education for parents, citing financial limitations.
Speaking in Nakuru County during the Nyota Business Start-Up
Capital disbursement, the Head of State emphasized that while access to
education remains a priority, it cannot be completely free.
Ruto explained that the national budget is insufficient to
cater for all learners, even after raising the education allocation from Ksh
500 billion to Ksh 700 billion.
He noted that students from poor households currently enjoy
up to 90 percent support through bursaries and scholarships, with parents
contributing a small portion.
“Education can’t be entirely free because we don’t have the
money to make it free. We must be honest with ourselves,” he said.
The President recalled a previous regime’s attempt to fully
fund university education, warning that the move nearly collapsed the system.
"There was a time we said university education would be
free, and they nearly collapsed because we couldn't afford it.”
“We must work progressively; as we improve the economy, we
will have the financial muscle to pay for everyone. For now, it has to be a
partnership between the Government, parent and other stakeholders," he
said.
His remarks come against the backdrop of growing concern
over reduced and delayed funding for public schools.
Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, on January 6th cautioned
the Government against what he termed insufficient capitation for the 2026
academic year.
Nyoro criticized the allocation of only Ksh 109 per student
this term, dismissing official claims of adequate disbursement as misleading.
During his 2022 campaign, President William Ruto and the
Kenya Kwanza coalition pledged to enhance and fully fund the existing free
primary education and free day secondary education programs.
The promise was framed as a commitment to improving quality
while easing the financial burden on parents, with the coalition vowing to
expand access and ensure that no child was locked out of school due to cost.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments