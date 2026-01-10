RUTO explains why education cannot be free in Kenya despite his campaign promise - "We must be honest with ourselves"







Saturday, January 10, 2025 - President William Ruto has reiterated that the Government cannot entirely offset the cost of education for parents, citing financial limitations.

Speaking in Nakuru County during the Nyota Business Start-Up Capital disbursement, the Head of State emphasized that while access to education remains a priority, it cannot be completely free.

Ruto explained that the national budget is insufficient to cater for all learners, even after raising the education allocation from Ksh 500 billion to Ksh 700 billion.

He noted that students from poor households currently enjoy up to 90 percent support through bursaries and scholarships, with parents contributing a small portion.

“Education can’t be entirely free because we don’t have the money to make it free. We must be honest with ourselves,” he said.

The President recalled a previous regime’s attempt to fully fund university education, warning that the move nearly collapsed the system.

"There was a time we said university education would be free, and they nearly collapsed because we couldn't afford it.”

“We must work progressively; as we improve the economy, we will have the financial muscle to pay for everyone. For now, it has to be a partnership between the Government, parent and other stakeholders," he said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of growing concern over reduced and delayed funding for public schools.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, on January 6th cautioned the Government against what he termed insufficient capitation for the 2026 academic year.

Nyoro criticized the allocation of only Ksh 109 per student this term, dismissing official claims of adequate disbursement as misleading.

During his 2022 campaign, President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza coalition pledged to enhance and fully fund the existing free primary education and free day secondary education programs.

The promise was framed as a commitment to improving quality while easing the financial burden on parents, with the coalition vowing to expand access and ensure that no child was locked out of school due to cost.

