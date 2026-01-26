Detectives seize over 900 stolen phones being smuggled out of Kenya, arrest two suspects (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Detectives from Nairobi Central Sub-County have arrested two suspects and recovered more than 900 stolen mobile phones in a major blow to an inter-country phone theft syndicate.

The arrests followed a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation carried out in Nairobi’s Central Business District along Charles Rubia Street near the busy Buscar bus stage.

During the operation, officers intercepted two suspicious packages that were about to be transported to Uganda.

Upon inspection, the packages were found to contain a large cache of stolen mobile phones, estimated at over 900 devices.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are part of a well-organized criminal network involved in stealing phones from unsuspecting members of the public and mobile phone shops before smuggling them to neighbouring countries for resale.

The suspects, Brian Yomasia and Stephen Okwachi Shisia, failed to give a satisfactory explanation regarding possession of the phones.

They were arrested on the spot and escorted, together with the recovered items, to Nairobi Central Police Station, where they are being processed ahead of arraignment.

The recovery comes just days after another successful operation on January 24th, 2026, in which detectives recovered over 150 stolen mobile phones, underscoring the scale of the illegal trade.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reiterated its commitment to combating mobile phone theft through sustained intelligence-driven crackdowns across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST