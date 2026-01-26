Detectives seize over 900 stolen phones being smuggled out of Kenya, arrest two suspects (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 26, 2026 - Detectives from Nairobi Central Sub-County have arrested two suspects and recovered more than 900 stolen mobile phones in a major blow to an inter-country phone theft syndicate.
The arrests followed a well-coordinated,
intelligence-led operation carried out in Nairobi’s Central
Business District along Charles Rubia Street near the busy Buscar bus
stage.
During the operation, officers intercepted two
suspicious packages that were about to be transported to Uganda.
Upon inspection, the packages were found to contain a large
cache of stolen mobile phones, estimated at over 900 devices.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are
part of a well-organized criminal network involved in
stealing phones from unsuspecting members of the public and mobile phone shops
before smuggling them to neighbouring countries for resale.
The suspects, Brian Yomasia
and Stephen
Okwachi Shisia, failed to give a satisfactory explanation
regarding possession of the phones.
They were arrested on the spot and escorted, together with
the recovered items, to Nairobi Central Police Station,
where they are being processed ahead of arraignment.
The recovery comes just days after another successful
operation on January 24th, 2026, in which
detectives recovered over 150 stolen mobile phones,
underscoring the scale of the illegal trade.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reiterated its commitment to combating mobile phone theft through sustained intelligence-driven crackdowns across the country.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST
0 Comments