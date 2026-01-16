Members of the public confront a mentally challenged mzungu woman who broke a car’s windscreen in Nairobi CBD - She begs in the streets and is always violent (VIDEOs)







Friday, January 16, 2026 - There was drama in Nairobi’s Central Business District after members of the public confronted a foreign woman who smashed a matatu’s windscreen.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman is often seen loitering in the CBD begging for money and is believed to be mentally unstable.

Videos circulating online show the woman surrounded by a crowd demanding that she takes responsibility for the damaged windscreen.

Despite the confrontation, she appears unbothered and is heard insisting that she has money to pay for the damage.

Watch the videos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST