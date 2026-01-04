4 KALENJINS arrested after conning job seekers over Ksh 40 million in fake TSC recruitment scam - Targeted jobless teachers (PHOTOs)

Saturday, January 10,
2026 - Detectives attached to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have
arrested four suspects in Bomet County, over a large-scale fraud scheme
involving fake TSC recruitment letters that duped job seekers of more than Sh 40
million.
The suspects, David Kemei, TSC Director, Konoin Sub-County;
Rosebella Chepkemoi Korir, a former Bomet County Woman Representative aspirant;
and two teachers Leonard Siele Towett and Mercy Cherotich, were taken into
custody after a painstaking probe by detectives.
Investigations have since revealed that the suspects
targeted unemployed teachers and members of the public, demanding hefty
payments in exchange for forged appointment letters promising permanent and
pensionable employment with the TSC.
Many victims reportedly took loans, sold property or
exhausted their savings in pursuit of the promised jobs.
The four were arraigned today before the Bomet Law Courts,
where detectives obtained 14-day custodial orders to allow for comprehensive
investigations.
The fraud network is believed to extend beyond Bomet County
to Kericho, Narok, Kisii, and Nyamira, and efforts are ongoing to trace and
arrest additional suspects linked to the syndicate.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in
collaboration with the TSC, remains resolute in dismantling criminal networks
that exploit job seekers and undermine public confidence in Government
institutions.
The DCI cautions the public to remain vigilant and to verify
all recruitment opportunities through official TSC channels.
TSC does not charge any fees for employment.
