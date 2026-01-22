Forget Koinange! Beautiful LADIES are parading themselves along City Hall Way as early as 10:30 PM offering paid “mechi” as RUTO’s harsh economy bites (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A video circulating on social media shows a young, well-dressed lady parading herself along City Hall Way at around 10:30 PM, seeking paid, quick encounters from men passing through the area.

According to reports, once night falls, several women flock to the busy streets in Nairobi’s CBD, strategically positioning themselves along the road and mainly targeting motorists, including businessmen and politicians.

The emerging trend has drawn widespread reaction online, with many commentators linking it to the rising cost of living, unemployment, and shrinking economic opportunities.

Some netizens have blamed the prevailing economic conditions under President William Ruto’s administration, arguing that financial pressure is pushing more women to seek alternative means of survival.

“Forget Koinange,” some social media users joked, suggesting that City Hall Way has now become the new hotspot as desperation drives ladies into the streets late into the night.

Watch the video>>> below

City Hall Way, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/Ssvvq86W6z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 22, 2026

