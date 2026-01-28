ESTHER PASSARIS praises WINNIE ODINGA’s political maturity after TV interview - “Long live the crown”







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has commended East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, Winnie Odinga, for her recent media interview.

In a statement shared on her X account on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, Passaris said Winnie displayed “political maturity, clarity and conviction” during the interview aired a day earlier.

“Political maturity. Clarity. Conviction. Winnie Odinga nailed her interview yesterday.”

“A proud continuation of her father’s values, and a clear step forward in her own right. The King is dead, but long live the crown,” Passaris wrote.

Winnie, whose public profile rose before and after her father’s passing, addressed several issues touching on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the current political environment.

Her remarks on claims of division within the Odinga family drew particular attention.

She dismissed reports of a feud ahead of a planned family meeting convened by ODM leader, Oburu Odinga, insisting that differences of opinion should not be misinterpreted as division.

“There is no family feud. Mambo ya nyumbani tunaongea kinyumbani, but mambo ya chama is not to be discussed at home,” Winnie said.

She emphasized that the Odinga family remains united and close, adding that her relationship with Oburu Odinga is intact.

“I love Dr Oburu, he is my only dad. Our family is tight. We have no problems at all,” she stated.

Winnie also defended her criticism of ODM’s operations, saying her concerns were not personal attacks but calls for the party to respect its constitution and values.

Her remarks, coupled with Passaris’ praise, have fueled fresh debate about Winnie’s growing role in shaping ODM’s future and carrying forward Raila Odinga’s political legacy.

