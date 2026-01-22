Emurua Dikirr MP JOHANA NG’ENO NGONG’s side chick exposed as ‘bursary chewer’ - He loves them voluptuous (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - Upcoming Maasai gospel singer, Agatha Nasseh, has been linked to a romantic affair with Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno Ngong.

Whispers circulating online allege that the MP has been misusing bursary funds meant for poor students, instead using the money to sponsor his side chick.

Leaked messages reveal a critic confronting Nasseh, accusing her of squandering bursary funds alongside the MP.

She responded sharply, telling the critic to mind his business and asserting her right to date whoever she chooses.

See the leaked messages.

Below are photos of the MP’s side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST