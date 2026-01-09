“Infidelity was the main cause of our divorce”! WILLIS RABURU’s beautiful ex-wife, MARYA PRUDE, opens up on her divorce and labels him a notorious womanizer (VIDEO)

Friday, January 9, 2026 - Former Citizen TV presenter, Willis
Raburu’s ex-wife, Marya Prude, has broken her silence after staying away from
the public spotlight for some time, opening up about the painful details
surrounding their divorce.
Speaking on the Iko Nini Podcast, Marya
revealed that infidelity was the primary reason her marriage to
Raburu collapsed.
She alleged that Raburu was a notorious womanizer, insisting
that cheating played a central role in their separation.
Marya disclosed that when the divorce proceedings went to
court, Raburu cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for
the breakup.
However, she objected to that explanation, maintaining that
infidelity was the main cause of their split.
In past interviews, Marya has also spoken candidly about
regretting her decision to marry at a young age.
She has said she got married at 23 due to societal
pressure.
“I don’t know what I was thinking. I would be so far right
now if I wasn’t busy serving society and other people’s expectations of me as a
married woman,” she previously shared.
Following her experience, Marya now considers marriage
overrated and says she no longer views it as a measure of success or
achievement.
Marya and Raburu tied the knot in May 2017, but their
union was rocked by tragedy after they lost their daughter in December
2019.
By 2020, the marriage had broken down, eventually
culminating in a divorce.
