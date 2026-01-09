“Infidelity was the main cause of our divorce”! WILLIS RABURU’s beautiful ex-wife, MARYA PRUDE, opens up on her divorce and labels him a notorious womanizer (VIDEO)







Friday, January 9, 2026 - Former Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu’s ex-wife, Marya Prude, has broken her silence after staying away from the public spotlight for some time, opening up about the painful details surrounding their divorce.

Speaking on the Iko Nini Podcast, Marya revealed that infidelity was the primary reason her marriage to Raburu collapsed.

She alleged that Raburu was a notorious womanizer, insisting that cheating played a central role in their separation.

Marya disclosed that when the divorce proceedings went to court, Raburu cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

However, she objected to that explanation, maintaining that infidelity was the main cause of their split.

In past interviews, Marya has also spoken candidly about regretting her decision to marry at a young age.

She has said she got married at 23 due to societal pressure.

“I don’t know what I was thinking. I would be so far right now if I wasn’t busy serving society and other people’s expectations of me as a married woman,” she previously shared.

Following her experience, Marya now considers marriage overrated and says she no longer views it as a measure of success or achievement.

Marya and Raburu tied the knot in May 2017, but their union was rocked by tragedy after they lost their daughter in December 2019.

By 2020, the marriage had broken down, eventually culminating in a divorce.

Marya Prude reflects on her marriage and subsequent divorce from Willis Raburu

