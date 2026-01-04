Embakasi East MP BABU OWINO recounts gun incident with ROBERT ALAI at a Nairobi restaurant - "He drew his gun and poured water on my face”







Sunday, January 04, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has claimed that he was violently confronted by Kileleshwa Ward Representative, Robert Alai, at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday, January 3rd.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Owino narrated that he had driven himself to a restaurant along Lenana Road for a meeting with a clergyman.

After concluding their discussion around 4:00 p.m, the MP said he approached a nearby table occupied by acquaintances to exchange pleasantries, unaware that Alai was among them.

According to Owino, the MCA immediately accused him of orchestrating online attacks against his wife through loyalists.

“Without provocation, he accused me of being behind alleged social media attacks on his wife,” Owino stated.

He added that his attempts to explain calmly were met with hostility.

The legislator alleged that Alai escalated the confrontation, pushing him before drawing a pistol and striking him on the chest and jaw in full view of patrons.

Owino insisted that he has never targeted women in politics and denied any involvement with Alai’s family.

Although Alai briefly calmed down after intervention from others, Owino said the MCA later poured water on his face, prompting him to leave the premises.

He proceeded to Kilimani Police Station where he lodged a formal complaint.

The MP linked the incident to his political stance against the current regime, claiming it reflects broader hostility he faces within ODM.

Owino has previously alleged that attacks were planned against him during the funeral of Raila Odinga last October.

He further suggested that his dissent may cost him the party’s ticket in a future bid for Nairobi governorship.

Owino has urged investigators to thoroughly probe the matter and take appropriate action against Alai, warning that political disagreements should not spill into violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST