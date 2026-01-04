Embakasi East MP BABU OWINO recounts gun incident with ROBERT ALAI at a Nairobi restaurant - "He drew his gun and poured water on my face”

Sunday, January 04,
2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has claimed
that he was violently confronted by Kileleshwa Ward Representative, Robert
Alai, at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday,
January 3rd.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Owino narrated that he
had driven himself to a restaurant along Lenana Road for a meeting with a
clergyman.
After concluding their discussion around 4:00 p.m, the MP
said he approached a nearby table occupied by acquaintances to exchange
pleasantries, unaware that Alai was among them.
According to Owino, the MCA immediately accused him of
orchestrating online attacks against his wife through loyalists.
“Without provocation, he accused me of being behind alleged
social media attacks on his wife,” Owino stated.
He added that his attempts to explain calmly were met with
hostility.
The legislator alleged that Alai escalated the
confrontation, pushing him before drawing a pistol and striking him on the
chest and jaw in full view of patrons.
Owino insisted that he has never targeted women in politics
and denied any involvement with Alai’s family.
Although Alai briefly calmed down after intervention from
others, Owino said the MCA later poured water on his face, prompting him to
leave the premises.
He proceeded to Kilimani Police Station where he lodged a
formal complaint.
The MP linked the incident to his political stance against
the current regime, claiming it reflects broader hostility he faces within ODM.
Owino has previously alleged that attacks were planned
against him during the funeral of Raila Odinga last October.
He further suggested that his dissent may cost him the
party’s ticket in a future bid for Nairobi governorship.
Owino has urged investigators to thoroughly probe the matter
and take appropriate action against Alai, warning that political disagreements
should not spill into violence.
