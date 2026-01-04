SHOCK in Ol Kalou as a depressed man locks himself and his children inside his vehicle and sets it ablaze - Dies on the spot (PHOTOs)

Sunday, January 4,
2026 - A man has died in a suspected self-harm incident after reportedly
setting a fire inside his vehicle in the Kieni area of Ol Kalou, Nyandarua
County.
Reports indicate that his children were inside the car at
the time of the tragic incident but were rescued by nearby residents who rushed
to the scene.
According to locals, smoke was seen coming from the vehicle
before members of the public intervened and managed to pull the children out to
safety.
The man, however, succumbed to injuries at the scene.
Authorities arrived shortly after and secured the area as
preliminary investigations began to establish the events leading up to the
tragedy.
Police are expected to record statements from witnesses and family members to help piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.
