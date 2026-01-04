SHOCK in Ol Kalou as a depressed man locks himself and his children inside his vehicle and sets it ablaze - Dies on the spot (PHOTOs)







Sunday, January 4, 2026 - A man has died in a suspected self-harm incident after reportedly setting a fire inside his vehicle in the Kieni area of Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

Reports indicate that his children were inside the car at the time of the tragic incident but were rescued by nearby residents who rushed to the scene.

According to locals, smoke was seen coming from the vehicle before members of the public intervened and managed to pull the children out to safety.

The man, however, succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Authorities arrived shortly after and secured the area as preliminary investigations began to establish the events leading up to the tragedy.

Police are expected to record statements from witnesses and family members to help piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST