A 36-year-old woman believed to be a notorious drug trafficker arrested in Diani (PHOTOs)







Friday, January 9, 2026 - A multi-agency security team has arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Diani following a swift, intelligence-led operation that led to the recovery of a significant quantity of narcotics.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives first intercepted two green gunny bags packed with rolls of cannabis.

The suspect, identified as Hellen Saru Mwajombo, 36, was apprehended during the operation.

Following her arrest, Mwajombo reportedly led officers to her nearby residence in Diani, where an even larger consignment of narcotics was recovered.

A thorough search of the house uncovered multiple packages of cannabis concealed in a black bag and another green gunny bag.

In addition to the drugs, detectives impounded a white Nissan Note, registration number KDS 092K, which is suspected to have been used to facilitate the trafficking activities.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks through relentless operations and close collaboration with other security agencies.

Authorities emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward drug traffickers, regardless of status, reiterating their resolve to protect communities and ensure a safer, drug-free Kenya.

