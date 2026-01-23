Melanin Popping! Slay Queen turns heads after showing up at an event in a daring outfit (VIDEO)







Friday, January 24, 2025 - A slay queen has set social media abuzz after she turned up at an event wearing a bold outfit that left little to the imagination, instantly becoming the centre of attention.

In a video shared online, the chocolate-skinned beauty is seen walking majestically into the venue, completely unbothered by the stares she was attracting from fellow attendees.

Her confidence and poise had many jaws dropping.

She rocked a short denim skirt paired with a crop top, proudly flaunting her curves and melanin, with some netizens praising her for embracing her body and style, while others debated whether the outfit was appropriate for the event.

As expected, reactions online have been mixed, but one thing is clear: she owned the moment and stole the show.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST