Pastor KANYARI sends MARION NAIPEI a message of support amid uproar over club video ‘bila nini’ - “Great things are ahead waiting for you”

Wednesday, January
21, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministry has
stirred online debate after congratulating a Nairobi woman whose embarrassing
video leaked a few days ago.
Taking to his Facebook account on Wednesday, January 21st,
2026, Kanyari praised Marion Naipei for staying strong despite her name
trending across social media.
“Thanks for accepting yourself and moving on; great things are
ahead waiting for you!” he wrote.
Kanyari’s message quickly sparked mixed reactions.
Some Kenyans applauded him for offering encouragement, while
others questioned why a religious leader would appear to condone such
behaviour.
Naipei became the focus of attention after a disturbing clip
of her, allegedly intoxicated, was circulated online without her consent.
The video divided opinion, with some mocking her while others condemned the act of recording and exposing her during a vulnerable moment.
