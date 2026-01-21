Pastor KANYARI sends MARION NAIPEI a message of support amid uproar over club video ‘bila nini’ - “Great things are ahead waiting for you”







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministry has stirred online debate after congratulating a Nairobi woman whose embarrassing video leaked a few days ago.

Taking to his Facebook account on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026, Kanyari praised Marion Naipei for staying strong despite her name trending across social media.

“Thanks for accepting yourself and moving on; great things are ahead waiting for you!” he wrote.

Kanyari’s message quickly sparked mixed reactions.

Some Kenyans applauded him for offering encouragement, while others questioned why a religious leader would appear to condone such behaviour.

Naipei became the focus of attention after a disturbing clip of her, allegedly intoxicated, was circulated online without her consent.

The video divided opinion, with some mocking her while others condemned the act of recording and exposing her during a vulnerable moment.





