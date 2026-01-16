Drama as ROSE MUHANDO shuts down secret marriage to Kenyan Policeman, reveals her prayer for a Mzungu husband - “Bado Mzungu Hajapatikana”







Friday, January 16, 2026 - Veteran Tanzanian gospel singer, Rose Muhando, has shut down swirling rumors that she secretly tied the knot in Kenya.

This is after a Kenyan preacher, Pastor Lumbasi, claimed he married the celebrated singer in a private ceremony.

However, Muhando has dismissed the claims.

“Haya hamna. Sikiliza, mimi ni mtoto wa Mungu, mimi nimtumishi wa Mungu,” she declared, emphasizing that if such news were true, she would share it openly.

She insisted that there is no hidden truth behind the reports, adding, “Chochote changu nakiweka wazi lakini ikiwa hakuna, hakuna.”

The conversation took a lighter turn when the interviewer asked about past prayers regarding marriage, specifically whether she had hoped to be married by a white man.

Muhando responded: “Si ndio hayo sasa tunayangoja. Mzungu bado hajapatikana.”

This isn’t the first time Muhando has addressed her personal life.

She has previously revealed that she has never been married, despite public assumptions.

Raising her children single‑handedly, she credits her strength and guidance to faith.

Many have questioned how she speaks so passionately about marriage without personal experience.

Muhando explains that her authority comes from the Scripture and her spiritual journey.

“The first thing many people do not know is that I have never been married, and they often wonder why I speak so much about married couples even though I am not married,” she shared.





The Kenyan DAILY POST