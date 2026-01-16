Actress DOREA CHEGE pens emotional public apology to her husband, DJ DIBUL, amid marital woes - “Please forgive me, it will never happen again”







Friday, January 16, 2026 - Actress and media personality, Dorea Chege, has publicly apologized to her husband, Mugithi entertainer DJ Dibul, after remarks she made on a dating show sparked controversy and strained their marriage.

Chege admitted her statements about wanting to “control” her partner and refusing to date “broke” men were “cruel, bad, and wrong.”

In a heartfelt statement shared on January 16th, 2026, she confessed that her pursuit of clout and social media engagement led her to say things that deeply hurt her husband.

“I nearly broke my marriage. I don’t need to do things to make a show go viral.”

“It is not what I meant,” she said.

She described her behavior as indefensible and expressed disappointment in herself and acknowledged that she alone was responsible for the remarks.

“Next time when I’m talking, when I’m saying things… I need to think before I talk,” she admitted.

The mother of one clarified that her words did not reflect her true feelings about her relationship, insisting that they were misunderstood.

She appealed directly to DJ Dibul for forgiveness, saying, “I’m here to apologize to my baby publicly. I’m really sorry for all those words that came out of my mouth.”

“Please forgive me for what I did. And I promise it will never happen again,” she concluded.

The apology comes amid reports that the couple’s much‑publicized marriage is facing turbulence, with sources hinting at unresolved differences and rumors of deeper conflict behind the scenes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST