DRAMA as members of the public confront armed plain-clothed police officers who attempted to arrest a young man in Nairobi CBD for refusing to give a bribe (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi CBD after plain-clothed police officers from Kamukunji Police Station attempted to arrest a young man who allegedly refused to give a bribe.
A video shared on social media shows the officers trying to
detain the man, only for bystanders to intervene, confronting the police and
demanding his release.
The footage captures a tense standoff as members of the
public challenge the officers’ actions.
Reports indicate that some plain-clothed officers have been
patrolling the CBD, targeting young men and demanding bribes, which are
allegedly shared among the officers and their bosses.
Sources claim the officers operate under a daily
monetary target, fueling accusations of systemic corruption.
Watch the video>>>
Plainclothes police officers captured on camera harassing a young man outside Hakati Business Centre in Nairobi CBD after reportedly resisting demands for a bribe. pic.twitter.com/Q0rt7gTXT7— Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) January 18, 2026
