DRAMA as members of the public confront armed plain-clothed police officers who attempted to arrest a young man in Nairobi CBD for refusing to give a bribe (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi CBD after plain-clothed police officers from Kamukunji Police Station attempted to arrest a young man who allegedly refused to give a bribe.

A video shared on social media shows the officers trying to detain the man, only for bystanders to intervene, confronting the police and demanding his release.

The footage captures a tense standoff as members of the public challenge the officers’ actions.

Reports indicate that some plain-clothed officers have been patrolling the CBD, targeting young men and demanding bribes, which are allegedly shared among the officers and their bosses.

Sources claim the officers operate under a daily monetary target, fueling accusations of systemic corruption.

Watch the video>>>

Plainclothes police officers captured on camera harassing a young man outside Hakati Business Centre in Nairobi CBD after reportedly resisting demands for a bribe. pic.twitter.com/Q0rt7gTXT7 — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) January 18, 2026

