CCTV captures burglars entering an apartment in Utawala, stealing household items before fleeing in a private vehicle (VIDEO)



Sunday, January 18, 2026 - A Nairobi resident is seeking public assistance to identify suspects involved in a brazen daytime burglary at her Utawala apartment.

CCTV footage shows the perpetrators entering the apartment by following an unsuspecting tenant, quickly unmounting a television, packing laptops, cash and other valuables, before fleeing in a Nissan Note.

The complainant, who has filed a report at Muungano Police Station, says no substantial investigative action has been taken despite the clear footage showing the suspects’ movements and their getaway vehicle.

She is now appealing to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other security agencies to urgently trace the vehicle and apprehend the culprits.

Watch the CCTV footage>>>

