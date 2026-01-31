AIBU!! RUTO's ally, OSCAR SUDI, caught on camera shooting his shot at a club - LADY unimpressed despite his deep pockets (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, was captured on camera attempting to woo an unidentified woman at a popular entertainment joint.

In the video, the outspoken MP, who has previously spoken openly about his polygamous lifestyle, is seen approaching the lady and striking up a conversation as she enjoyed a night out with friends.

The MP is seen gesturing and requesting her to join his table, but she remains unbothered.

Moments later, Sudi is forced to retreat and walk away, leaving netizens amused by the unexpected turn of events.

The video>>> has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising the woman for standing her ground, while others poked fun at the MP, noting that money and power don’t always guarantee success.

OSCAR SUDI ..... Dame amekataa mambo ya Oscar pic.twitter.com/tdVWsz7WyC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 1, 2026

