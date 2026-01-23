DONALD TRUMP adds more Kenyans to ‘worst of the worst’ illegal immigrant list in US amid deportation crackdown







Friday, January 23, 2026 - The United States Government has expanded its list of Kenyan nationals classified as “worst of the worst” illegal immigrants, increasing the number from 15 to 28 individuals in just two months.

The move comes as President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its crackdown on undocumented immigrants and foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the list was launched in December to track illegal immigrants with criminal records across all 50 states.

The platform is designed to enhance transparency around immigration enforcement, particularly ahead of the World Cup tournament scheduled to take place in the U.S later this year.

The expanded list includes 13 additional Kenyans convicted of offences such as drug trafficking, armed robbery, homicide, assault and cruelty towards children.

Other charges range from aggravated assault with a weapon, terror-related threats, and money laundering to cheque forgery, fraud, domestic violence and kidnapping.

In a statement issued on January 20th, 2026, DHS revealed that more than 670,000 illegal aliens - including murderers,, gang members, and terrorists - have been removed from the U.S. since Trump took office.

“On President Trump’s first day in office, he unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She added, “Today, we thank our law enforcement for a record-breaking first year of achievements, including more than 670,000 removals and two million self-deportations.”

To accelerate removals, the administration has introduced a self-deportation app and recently increased payouts for voluntary departure from Ksh129,000 to Ksh336,000.

DHS confirmed that those who sign up through the Customs and Border Protection app will also receive free flights back to their countries of origin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST