Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI speaks out as Supreme Court lifts ‘unjust’ two-year ban on him, partners and associates from appearing before it







Friday, January, 23, 2026 - City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has secured a significant legal victory after the Supreme Court of Kenya lifted a two-year ban that had barred him, his partners and associates from appearing before the apex court.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 23rd, Ahmednasir described the ban as unjust and thanked senior lawyers Paul Muite SC, Fred Ngatia SC and Dennis Mosota for their intervention.

“Exactly two years ago, on 23rd January 2024, the Supreme Court unfairly and without any justifiable cause banned me, my partners and associates in our law firm from appearing before the Court.

“Today, the Supreme Court lifted the said order,” he said.

Ahmednasir commended the judges for acknowledging that their earlier decision had been excessive, particularly in extending the ban to his colleagues.

He noted that the court’s recognition of its overreach was an important step, but insisted that deeper institutional reforms were still necessary.

“My difference with the court has never been personal.”

“It is principled, ideological, and doctrinal. That difference remains and cannot be resolved by the mere lifting of the ban,” he stated.

While his partners and associates are now free to practice before the Supreme Court, Ahmednasir declared that he will not return unless the court openly admits it was wrong to impose the ban.

He criticized the notion that a small group of judges could determine who is allowed to practice, saying it undermines constitutional principles.

He further warned that lifting the ban without addressing broader grievances leaves n unresolved “legitimacy crisis” within the institution.

“These enormous issues of integrity and competence can’t be swept under the carpet.”

“We need to make the Supreme Court of Kenya great again,” he concluded.

