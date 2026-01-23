Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI speaks out as Supreme Court lifts ‘unjust’ two-year ban on him, partners and associates from appearing before it

Friday, January, 23,
2026 - City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has secured a significant legal
victory after the Supreme Court of Kenya lifted a two-year ban that had barred
him, his partners and associates from appearing before the apex court.
In a statement issued on Friday, January 23rd,
Ahmednasir described the ban as unjust and thanked senior lawyers Paul Muite
SC, Fred Ngatia SC and Dennis Mosota for their intervention.
“Exactly two years ago, on 23rd January 2024, the
Supreme Court unfairly and without any justifiable cause banned me, my partners
and associates in our law firm from appearing before the Court.
“Today, the Supreme Court lifted the said order,” he said.
Ahmednasir commended the judges for acknowledging that their
earlier decision had been excessive, particularly in extending the ban to his
colleagues.
He noted that the court’s recognition of its overreach was
an important step, but insisted that deeper institutional reforms were still
necessary.
“My difference with the court has never been personal.”
“It is principled, ideological, and doctrinal. That
difference remains and cannot be resolved by the mere lifting of the ban,” he
stated.
While his partners and associates are now free to practice
before the Supreme Court, Ahmednasir declared that he will not return unless
the court openly admits it was wrong to impose the ban.
He criticized the notion that a small group of judges could
determine who is allowed to practice, saying it undermines constitutional
principles.
He further warned that lifting the ban without addressing
broader grievances leaves n unresolved “legitimacy crisis” within the
institution.
“These enormous issues of integrity and competence can’t be
swept under the carpet.”
“We need to make the Supreme Court of Kenya great again,” he
concluded.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
