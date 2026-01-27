DJ KROWBAR’s late wife, JOYCE WANJIRU KARUMBA’s last social media posts read like a farewell letter - RIP!







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - The passing of Joyce Wanjiru Karumba, wife of veteran Gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia - better known as DJ Krowbar - has left fans and the gospel community reflecting on her deeply moving social media posts.

Her words now read like a farewell letter, filled with faith, gratitude and love.

Her final personal post, shared on September 3rd, 2025, marked her 16th wedding anniversary with DJ Krowbar.

Joyce wrote: “What a great rider this has been for the last 16 years @djkrowbar, through highs and lows of this life.”

She celebrated their journey together, acknowledging the challenges they had overcome and the joy of enduring love.

With heartfelt gratitude, she added: “God has carried us through, and we are here to celebrate his goodness 💝💝💝🎊🎉🎊. Happy anniversary to us, babe 💗💖💕.”

Earlier, on November 30th, 2023, Joyce had shared a deeply emotional post about her battle with kidney illness.

She revealed how DJ Krowbar had faithfully accompanied her for dialysis every Monday and Thursday for two years:

“Every Monday and Thursday early in the morning for the last 2 years without fail, my amazing husband @djkrowbar has taken me for dialysis… afterwards he takes me home.”

She spoke candidly about the weight of illness, the tears and laughter they shared, and the strength they drew from faith and community:

“We have laughed and cried together… but faith, hope and an amazing community have helped us sail through.”

Joyce praised her husband for honoring his vows: “He has honoured his vows ‘in sickness and in health’ to date… I am so blessed to be doing life with such an amazing soul 🥹💖💖”

“Our morning is coming, and our testimony is sure.”

In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, January 26th, 2026, DJ Krowbar revealed that Joyce died on the same day at exactly 3 a.m.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Mrs Joyce Wanjiru Karumba, beloved wife to renowned Gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar. Affectionately known to many as Joy, she was called home to be with the Lord in the early hours of Monday, January 26th, 2026, at 3 a.m.,” Krowbar’s statement read in part.